Thunder Token Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $152.25 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.42 or 0.00366922 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002198 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001702 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

