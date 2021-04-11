Tidal Finance (TIDAL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.77 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.69 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00296874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00737971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,674.90 or 0.99794586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.72 or 0.00795557 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.