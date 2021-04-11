Tidex Token (TDX) Price Up 24% This Week

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00296090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00732182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,423.66 or 0.99657751 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.59 or 0.00787529 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

