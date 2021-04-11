Tierion Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $114,199.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00056571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00083905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.79 or 0.00618862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

