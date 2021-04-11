TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0146

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $820,216.75 and $15.33 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $823.74 or 0.01369900 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.