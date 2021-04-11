Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.18 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $8,463.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006054 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

