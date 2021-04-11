Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to post sales of $401.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $399.94 million to $402.40 million. Titan International reported sales of $341.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million.

TWI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

