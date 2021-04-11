TNC Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $5.38 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $18.53 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00057333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00083705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.00623136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00040905 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

