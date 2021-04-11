TokenPay (TPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.40 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $149,321.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,897.84 or 1.00030693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00109070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001197 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005685 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

