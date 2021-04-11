Tokocrypto (TKO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.28 Billion

Tokocrypto (CURRENCY:TKO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the dollar. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $316.67 million and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00068591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.48 or 0.00296520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00729462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,324.38 or 1.00783063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.67 or 0.00804727 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00017927 BTC.

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

