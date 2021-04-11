TomoChain (TOMO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.57 Million

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00005480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a market cap of $266.13 million and approximately $31.57 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,034,850 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

