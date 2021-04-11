TOP (TOP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. TOP has a market cap of $29.20 million and $1.05 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOP has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00056521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00619172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00041851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00032968 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.