TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Zabinsky purchased 35,715 shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$101,394.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,051,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,985,404.39. Also, Senior Officer Shane Manchester sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,340,017.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.25. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$3.49. The company has a market cap of C$714.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

