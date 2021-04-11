Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $125.57

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $125.57 or 0.00208943 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $69.65 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00295812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.51 or 0.00737987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,144.27 or 1.00077369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.63 or 0.00796414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 554,643 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

