Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Buys 81,300 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.02 per share, with a total value of C$327,159.33. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$327,159.33.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.12. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$83.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.14.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

