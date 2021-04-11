TouchCon Tops One Day Volume of $23,798.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $301,337.78 and $23,798.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00064100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004268 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

