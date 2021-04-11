Tourist Token Trading 60.5% Lower This Week (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $83,911.44 and $3,605.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 60.5% against the dollar. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00297709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.94 or 0.00731791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,423.04 or 1.00966764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.15 or 0.00805664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Coin Trading

