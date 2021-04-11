Tranche Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $294,707.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and approximately $294,707.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001537 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00054646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00082850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.98 or 0.00614441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00039932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.