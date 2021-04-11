Tranche Finance Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $295,642.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

