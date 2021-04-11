Transcodium (TNS) Market Cap Achieves $318,408.23

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $318,408.23 and $2,111.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.54 or 0.00615367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032341 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

