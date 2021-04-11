TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of TransDigm Group worth $99,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.27.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $615.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $296.41 and a 12 month high of $626.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $597.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

