TravelNote Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. TravelNote has a market cap of $32,374.13 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00068434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00296273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.00724514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,208.48 or 1.00125205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.55 or 0.00795818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00017994 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

