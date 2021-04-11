TravelNote (TVNT) Market Capitalization Tops $32,161.85

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $32,161.85 and $1,558.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.75 or 0.00297386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.95 or 0.00731058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,503.08 or 0.99554096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.14 or 0.00778220 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

