Treat DAO (TREAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $439,019.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00005098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $439,019.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00068917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00299932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.00732892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,085.88 or 1.00053017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.00801648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.