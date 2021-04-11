Trias Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00056744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.27 or 0.00612452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00033615 BTC.

About Trias

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.