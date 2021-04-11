Trias Token (new) Price Tops $1.66 (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00002769 BTC on exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $2.65 million and $488,651.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00086971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00614660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00042633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00034526 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

