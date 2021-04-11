Tribe Price Down 37.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Tribe has a market cap of $330.21 million and $28.24 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00056923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00621218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

