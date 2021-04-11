TriumphX (TRIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $138,412.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002136 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and approximately $138,412.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00056282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00083845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.53 or 0.00614590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00032499 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

