TROY (TROY) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. TROY has a market capitalization of $256.56 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One TROY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00751166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.43 or 1.00261930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.98 or 0.00794873 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,405,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

