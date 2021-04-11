TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0141 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $432,647.49 and $16,206.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00056239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.41 or 0.00612876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033450 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

