TrueFi Achieves Market Cap of $67.95 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $67.95 million and $3.55 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

