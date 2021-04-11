Truegame Price Reaches $0.0034 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $284,502.20 and approximately $1,864.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00056751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00617621 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033809 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

