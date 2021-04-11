Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lessened by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

