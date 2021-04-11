Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,865 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Cavco Industries worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVCO stock opened at $224.62 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.47 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.27 and a 200 day moving average of $196.95.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

