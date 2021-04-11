Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,438 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.35 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.12 and a 200-day moving average of $383.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

