Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

