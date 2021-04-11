Truist Financial Corp Buys 20,402 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Valvoline worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NYSE:VVV opened at $26.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

