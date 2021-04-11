Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,074 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT opened at $169.51 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $173.04. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

