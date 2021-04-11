Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WRK opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.