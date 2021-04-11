Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 150.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 667,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 504,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

