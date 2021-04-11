Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,292 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 904.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 76,059 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

NYSE ELS opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

