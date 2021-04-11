Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.66% of TriState Capital worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $787.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

