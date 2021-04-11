Truist Financial Corp Has $3.75 Million Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 7.24% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $78.24.

