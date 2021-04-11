Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,563 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Altair Engineering worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,698,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 337,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,338 shares of the software’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -325.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $129,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Dagg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,344 shares of company stock worth $17,686,970. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.