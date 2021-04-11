Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,724 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,009,581 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

