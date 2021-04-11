Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Planet Fitness worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,045,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Planet Fitness by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Macquarie lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.