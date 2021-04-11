Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,549 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

