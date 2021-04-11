Truist Financial Corp Sells 89,606 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,606 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.