TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Hits $142,687.68

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $142,687.68 and $13.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.50 or 0.00395908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000603 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003246 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

