TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00007472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $365.62 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,721,804 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

